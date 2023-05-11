Baltimore Ravens Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV, Opponents and more

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot of expectations on them this season. After signing Lamar Jackson to the biggest contract in NFL history and adding Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, there's no reason this shouldn't be one of the AFC's best teams. They're fresh off the backs of a playoff appearance with Jackson missing several games.
Their schedule will go a long way towards determining how they do. Who they play and where they have to travel makes a big difference. The opponents are known, but the order wasn't until now. The Ravens have a tough schedule this year as former playoff teams usually do. Here's who they'll play.
Baltimore Ravens schedule 2023 and opponents
The Ravens are one of the team's playing overseas. They'll see the Tennessee Titans in Tottenham as part of the London series.
Baltimore Ravens home schedule 2023
Naturally, all of the divisional opponents (Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns) will visit Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens away Schedule 2023
The Ravens will be featured on the Christmas Day game this year. That falls on a Monday in which the Ravens are scheduled to visit the San Francisco 49ers.
This article will be updated as the full schedule is released.
