Seattle Seahawks Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

For the Seattle Seahawks, the 2023 season will be one of the most interesting ever. Out of nowhere, the team found themselves a new franchise quarterback in Geno Smith, and they had an extra first-round pick in the draft that turned out to be a top-five pick.

Extending Smith's contract and adding Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will make Seattle a dark horse in the powerful NFC West. They already made the playoffs last year, so we know we can't discard them to make a run in the NFC by any means.

The NFL officially released the Seattle Seahawks schedule for the 2023 season. All times are ET. The confirmed broadcasts are for primetime games and special editions, such as International Games or Christmas day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Further TV broadcasts will be announced during the rest of the offseason, but they will be divided between CBS or FOX. The Seahawks are set to have three primetime games in 2023: a Monday Night Football in Week 4 and two straight games on Thursday due to Thanksgiving schedules.

Seattle Seahawks full 2023 NFL Schedule

Week 1: vs Rams, September 10, 4:25 PM, Lumen Field.

Week 2: at Lions, September 17, 1:00 PM, Ford Field.

Week 3: vs Panthers, September 24, 4:05 PM, Lumen Field.

Week 4: at Giants, October 2, 8:15 PM, MetLife Stadium, ESPN.

Week 5: Bye week.

Week 6: at Bengals, October 15, 1:00 PM, Paycor Stadium

Week 7: vs Cardinals, October 22, 4:05 PM, Lumen Field.

Week 8: vs Browns, October 29, 4:05 PM, Lumen Field.

Week 9: at Ravens, November 5, 1:00 PM, M&T Bank Stadium

Week 10: vs Commanders, November 12, 4:25 PM, Lumen Field.

Week 11: at Rams, November 19, 4:25 PM, SoFi Stadium

Week 12: vs 49ers, November 23, 8:15 PM, Lumen Field, Amazon Prime.

Week 13: at Cowboys, November 30, 8:15 PM, AT&T Stadium, Amazon Prime.

Week 14: at 49ers, December 10, 8:20 PM, Levi's Stadium

Week 15: vs Eagles, December 17, 4:25 PM, Lumen Field.

Week 16: at Titans, December 24, 1:00 PM, Nissan Stadium

Week 17: vs Steelers, December 31, 4:05 PM, Lumen Field.

Week 18: at Cardinals, TBD, State Farm Stadium

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes