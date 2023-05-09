Since his move to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers has been more engaged everywhere. He is actively building chemistry with his new teammates and the Jets fans are quite excited about their future with Rodgers.

A couple of former Green Bay Packers players have accompanied Rodgers to New York, and one of them is offensive lineman Billy Turner. After playing three seasons with Rodgers at Green Bay, he is now ready to protect the four-time NFL MVP in New York.

Like everyone else, Turner has also noticed the change in Rodgers since his move to the Jets, and he thinks that the former Packers QB is happy with life in a new environment. Here's what Billy Turner said:

"The dude just shows up to work and he’s just so fu**ing happy right now. It’s very cool to witness and see because it doesn’t matter how long you’re in this profession, it’s the type of profession where regardless of how long you spend in it, you can always experience something new."

"He’s experiencing something new for the first time in his career, and it’s cool to be part of and watch.”

Since Aaron Rodgers is happy with what he has as a New York Jet, we expect to see him having another great season. Last season, the vibes were off in Green Bay from the start, and a disappointing season was predicted by many.

The four-time NFL MVP has already claimed that he could still play at an elite level given the situation around him is right, and next season the situation is quite perfect for Rodgers to come out all guns blazing.

Aaron Rodgers is set to face a big challenge next season

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner: Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two

Despite having a great roster around him, Aaron Rodgers has a tough challenge to overcome next season. The AFC is stacked and making the playoffs won't be easy at all for the Jets.

Moreover, the AFC East is also one of the best divisions in football, and whether Rodgers will be able to overcome all those barriers ahead of him remains to be seen. As of now, the Packers are +225 to win the AFC East, and -166 to make the playoffs next season.

