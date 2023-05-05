Aaron Rodgers has been reunited with Randall Cobb in New York as the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver recently signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

Cobb is quite happy to be in New York, and he has observed a better version of Rodgers since he got traded from the Packers. The wide receiver claimed that Rodgers is happy and the change of scenery will likely help him to succeed on the field as well.

Here's what Cobb said on the Up & Adams Show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's aging backwards right now… He's happy in a great place. I think this whole change of scenery has been great for him, he’s re-energized."

"Just to see him happy and being himself and the old Aaron Rodgers that I remember, he's himself again, and I look forward to just seeing him continue to grow and find himself."

There is no denying that Rodgers has looked quite engaged with everyone since he got traded, and everyone associated with the New York Jets is excited about him.

Having Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard is helping the four-time NFL MVP in settling on a new team, but he has also continued to build chemistry with other young players as well.

In the last few years, Rodgers looked worn out with the Green Bay Packers, and maybe a move was necessary for both parties. The Packers have already started building around Jordan Love, as they hope he can turn out to be a similar quarterback to his predecessors.

Up & Adams @UpAndAdamsShow



on his longtime QB comfortably adapting in NYC



: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams "I think this whole change of scenery has been great for him, has reenergized him. He's happy and he's himself again." @rcobb18 on his longtime QB comfortably adapting in NYC "I think this whole change of scenery has been great for him, has reenergized him. He's happy and he's himself again."@rcobb18 on his longtime QB comfortably adapting in NYC 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams https://t.co/7Lz3jAcOUL

Aaron Rodgers is loving life in New York

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

As stated earlier, Aaron Rodgers has been fully engaged since his arrival in New York. He has been seen practicing on the field and has also attended various events with Sauce Gardner.

Rodgers is looking to build chemistry quickly on his new team, as he knows that the season ahead will be a tough one. The AFC is stacked and the Jets have one of the toughest fixtures next season.

While the road to Super Bowl is certainly harder in the AFC than the NFC, the former Packers quarterback will be confident about his team's chances. The Jets have a far better roster than the Packers, and given the different weapons that Rodgers has at his disposal, we could see another MVP-caliber season from him.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Melo, Kiyan, Aaron Rodgers, & Sauce Gardner in The Garden Melo, Kiyan, Aaron Rodgers, & Sauce Gardner in The Garden 🗽🔥 https://t.co/Oi5GPWUvsq

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Up & Adams Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes