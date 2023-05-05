There’s a new chapter in the comical encounter between New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Jessica Alba.

The Honest Company founder commented on the NFL’s tweet about Gardner, recalling their meeting. She said:

“Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name. He said to my girl @ElizabethMxo: 'How can I get caught up when I’m the catch'. But in all honesty, he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you @iamSauceGardner - Honey and Storm”

Alba ended her tweet with references to two of her more popular characters. The first name, Honey, came from the eponymous 2003 film. Meanwhile, Storm is from her two Fantastic Four movies.

She watched Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks with Honest Renovations co-host Lizzy Mathis. Gardner and Rodgers were also in attendance as the Knicks beat the Heat in Madison Square Garden, 111-105.

Now aware of who Jessica Alba is, the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year is now following her on Twitter. He responded to Alba’s comment:

“Damnn it’s been 2 days and you still remember what I said word for word.. I just might be HIM. Nah, but I had a good time with you, @ElizabethMxo, and my chaperone loll @AaronRodgers12”

Aaron Rodgers had to chime in, as Sauce Gardner and Jessica Alba were making fun of his age. The four-time NFL MVP responded to Gardner:

“Chaperone??? Elder??? you are funny @iamSauceGardner, glad to be helping you meet new people #”

Sauce Gardner and Aaron Rodgers are developing special bond

While they play on opposite sides of the ball, Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner had strengthened their relationship even before Rodgers joined the Jets. The defensive back posted a text conversation between him and Rodgers a month before the trade that brought the quarterback to New York was finalized.

Aside from that exchange, the former Cincinnati standout made another subtle pitch to the one-time Super Bowl champion.

D’ROY GARDNER @iamSauceGardner twitter.com/PFF/status/163… PFF @PFF Jets team officials are flying to Green Bay today to meet with Aaron Rodgers in person, per @DanGrazianoESPN Jets team officials are flying to Green Bay today to meet with Aaron Rodgers in person, per @DanGrazianoESPN https://t.co/oL9ZZXi00D Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead😶 twitter.com/PFF/status/163…

Yes, the Detroit native did burn the cheesehead, as shown in this video with teammates Breece Hall and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

Then came the moment when Rodgers learned that the second-year cornerback didn’t know who Alba was. The New York Jets expressed a light-hearted apology to Alba when they posted a video of Gardner recalling what happened.

Now that he's among the brightest stars in The Big Apple, Sauce Gardner will continue to strive for his lofty football goals. Aside from winning a Super Bowl with Rodgers, he aims to win the 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player award.

If he does so, he will be the third defensive player to take home the league’s most prestigious individual honor.

