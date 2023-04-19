There is nothing wrong with having lofty expectations, and those of New York Jets star corner Sauce Gardner are very high. Gardner posted on social media that he aims to win the NFL MVP award next season.

While that isn't entirely out of reach, most know that the award is largely a quarterback award as most of the winners have been signal callers aside from the odd outlier.

But Gardner has set himself a target for next season, and it's a big one at that. However, fans have trolled him online for it. One fan said that Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson would have a better chance of winning it than Gardner.

"His father Justin Jefferson will be winning it."

Other fans then gave their thoughts on the star corner's lofty ambitions for next season.

LimeVolcano 🕊️ @VolcanicPackers @PFF Last time a defensive player won mvp was lawrence taylor nearly 40 years ago if not even ray lewis could do it what makes you think you can do it like dude is too confident he is a top 5 corner in the league yeah but not good enough to win mvp like do you know how good you have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @PFF Last time a defensive player won mvp was lawrence taylor nearly 40 years ago if not even ray lewis could do it what makes you think you can do it like dude is too confident he is a top 5 corner in the league yeah but not good enough to win mvp like do you know how good you have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Stewie @Stewie309 @PFF Realistically the only way a DB wins MVP is if they get 20 picks in a season @PFF Realistically the only way a DB wins MVP is if they get 20 picks in a season

Cam @Yung_dreads_713 @PFF Lol bro gone need minimum 15 ints🤣🤣🤣 @PFF Lol bro gone need minimum 15 ints🤣🤣🤣

KingFella👑 @chayanne_iyun @PFF Ngl the MVP is a QB award lol once a QB passes 4K yards it’s basically theirs @PFF Ngl the MVP is a QB award lol once a QB passes 4K yards it’s basically theirs 😂

Andy Martin @TheTripleLindey @PFF Tonight on the next episode of Things That Will Never Happen. @PFF Tonight on the next episode of Things That Will Never Happen.

And maybe he can win MVP @PFF +12-15 INTs +30 Pass Deflections +5 Sacks +100 tackles +5-10 Fumble ForceAnd maybe he can win MVP @PFF +12-15 INTs +30 Pass Deflections +5 Sacks +100 tackles +5-10 Fumble ForceAnd maybe he can win MVP

Alan Page, 1971

Lawrence Taylor, 1986 @PFF Only 2 defensive players have ever won regular season MVP in NFL history:Alan Page, 1971Lawrence Taylor, 1986 @PFF Only 2 defensive players have ever won regular season MVP in NFL history:Alan Page, 1971Lawrence Taylor, 1986

Apparently, most NFL fans think that Gardner has no chance of winning the MVP award, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't try. With the award now clearly all about the quarterbacks, it makes it extremely difficult for players in other positions to win the award, unless they have a record-breaking season.

Gardner has his sights set on trying to win it, let's see if he can.

Sauce Gardner and the Jets hoping for a better 2023 season

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

The New York Jets made some serious progress last season. Sauce Gardner's unit was the fourth-best in the NFL in terms of points allowed (just 18.6 per game), but it was the offense that cost the team a shot at the postseason.

The offense, led by Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White could only muster an average of 17.4 points per game. That ranked them 29th in the NFL.

Now with the Jets reportedly close to agreeing on a trade for Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner and his defense will likely have a more competent offense to build on.

If the Rodgers deal goes through, the Jets offense will put up more than 17 points in most games.

If he can maintain his high standards with the defense becoming stifling, Sauce Gardner could be in the MVP discussion come season's end, but a lot would need to go right. He would also likely have to break a defensive record or two even to be considered.

