What did Aaron Rodgers say about Jessica Alba? Jets QB's latest viral comment explained

Aaron Rodgers is easily one of the best quarterbacks to ever play football, boasting a Super Bowl title and MVP award among other accolades. He also happens to be one of the NFL's most cultured players when it comes to knowing Hollywood personalities.

He teased one of his future teammates for being the opposite.

On Tuesday evening, Rodgers and new Jets teammate Sauce Gardner were spotted sitting courtside during Game 2 of the New York Knicks' Conference Semifinals matchup against the Miami Heat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As it turned out, Jessica Alba was also in attendance at the game, and her presence led to an awkward moment for sophomore cornerback Gardner, who admittedly did not know who Alba was until Rodgers mentioned her to him:

“When we were getting seated, [Rodgers] was just picking on me a little bit for being young,” Gardner told reporters on Wednesday. “We were getting seated and he was like ‘we’re about to sit by,’ what’s her name? ‘We’re about to sit by Jessica Alba,’ and I’m just like ‘Oh, I don’t know who that is.’ And he just looked at me, he looked at me like I’m crazy.”

But even after he met Alba, Gardner just kept on getting teased:

“It was just great to be able to sit over there, and I got to meet her,” Gardner said. “And one of her friends, who was from Detroit, actually. It was great vibes, but that whole night he would just keep asking me out of nowhere, like ‘do you know who that person is? I’m like ‘bro, that’s Amar’e Stoudemire, I know who that is. Now you’re just picking on me.'”

Jets Videos @snyjets Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner in the house at MSG for Game 2! Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner in the house at MSG for Game 2! https://t.co/8bEfUSh2mS

NBA @NBA



#NBACelebRow Who's at the Garden tonight for Game 2? Who's at the Garden tonight for Game 2? 👀#NBACelebRow https://t.co/NywmGLxyOk

Jets Videos @snyjets



talks about meeting celebrities at MSG last night Sauce Gardner did not know who Jessica Alba was and Aaron Rodgers made fun of him for it 🤣 @iamSauceGardner talks about meeting celebrities at MSG last night Sauce Gardner did not know who Jessica Alba was and Aaron Rodgers made fun of him for it 🤣@iamSauceGardner talks about meeting celebrities at MSG last night https://t.co/Y8URmI1cqd

On Wednesday afternoon, he posted this tweet jokingly acknowledging that he now knew Alba:

We know eachotha now

On the plus side, Gardner also got to meet some celebrities he did know of, namely actor-comedians Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Tracy Morgan. So it turns out that he is not that clueless about Hollywood after all.

A brief history of Aaron Rodgers' dating history

From 2021 to 2022, Aaron Rodgers was engaled to Shailene Woodley (image via Matt Stroshane/Green Bay Press Gazette)

Rodgers is no stranger to knowing Hollywood celebrities, as he has dated a few of them. In 2014, he began dating Olivia Munn, and their relationship lasted until 2017.

Around the second half of 2020, the Green Bay Packers star was linked to Divergent star Shailene Woodley. Woodley announced their engagement to Jimmy Fallon in 2021, but it was cancelled the following year.

Besides those two, Rodgers has also dated racecar driver Danica Patrick, actresses Kelly Rohrbach and Jessica Szohr, and Lady Antebellum frontwoman Hillary Scott. He is also rumored to have dated NFL analyst Erin Andrews, although that has remained unsubstantiated.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes