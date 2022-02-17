'Neglected' Shailene Woodley calls off engagement with Aaron Rodgers: Report

Aaron Rodgers is in a great place professionally. He just won his second consecutive NFL MVP award and the Green Bay Packers are reportedly ready to pay him a large fortune to stick around.

Unfortunately for him, a report dropped revealing a major issue in his personal life. That would be his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley, which is now reportedly off.

The report is courtesy of In Touch Weekly and features a telling quote.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” says one insider. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

The core issue here seems to be the fact that he is not ready to call it quits in the NFL anytime soon. He may have shared a different sentiment at another point in time.

Yet the report does claim the two split without any major drama.

"Ultimately, Shailene and Aaron “couldn’t make it work,” a second insider explains. “There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”

It is sometimes easy to forget that athletes and celebrities face the same problems as fans. But here is another example of someone like Rodgers, who is riding high in terms of his NFL success, dealing with personal problems.

Rumors of problems between Rodgers and Woodley are not new

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The fact that the engagement is officially called off only confirms rumors that have been around for some time. A recent report by Sportskeeda said Woodley had already called off the engagement because Rodgers was "just too jealous and controlling for it to ever work."

Such a statement leaking out into the media put the writing on the wall for what was to come. The union in general was an odd one given their vastly different careers.

Ultimately, Rodgers being an NFL quarterback may have been the problem considering how much work and dedication that career takes.

This continues a stretch of failed relationships with celebrities for the quarterback. He previously had a long-term relationship with both Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick.

He can now add Woodley to his list of high-profile exes.

