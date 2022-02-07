Shailene Woodley allegedly calls off wedding with "jealous and controlling" Aaron Rodgers

The relationship between actress Shailene Woodley and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be over, ending their engagement.

The National Enquirer has reported that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's wedding was allegedly called off after a huge argument between the two. An inside reporter claims Woodley said Rodgers is "just too jealous and controlling for it to ever work".

Some outlets claim Aaron Rodgers is jealous over Woodley's many male friends, even though they are "totally platonic." Shailene Woodley is an A-list actress in Hollywood and has been in several high-profile projects including the "Divergent" movie trilogy, "The Fault in Our Stars" and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" television series.

Her work requires her to be around many attractive men while on set and she's bound to make close friends with them, including Miles Teller, who Woodley and Rodgers went on vacation with.

Other rumors claim the argument was caused by Aaron Rodgers stubbornly refusing to end his NFL career. A source stated that Woodley was hoping he would retire so they could work on their relationship and possibly start a family. Rodgers is still a current NFL player who, at this time, is likely to play next season.

The couple has already stated that they don't spend as much time together as most couples, due to their careers. They even live separately as an engaged couple.

There have been similar rumors swirling for the last several months that Rodgers and Woodley's relationship was on the rocks, but they have publicly denied the claims, describing their relationship as simply unorthodox. These reports are still just rumors and neither Rodgers nor Woodley have commented on this situation.

Aaron Rodgers' intense history of relationships with A-listers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and ex-girlfriend former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick

Shailene Woodley is not the first celebrity that Rodgers has dated. The first was actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. Munn is known for her roles in "X-Men: Apocalypse" as Psylocke and in the HBO series, "The Newsroom".

The pair was thought to have broken up due to issues the relationship caused for Rodgers' family life. This was later determined to be false, but Munn did describe the relationship as "emotionally abusive".

After Munn, he dated NASCAR driver Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020. Patrick helped Rodgers mend his family relationship prior to their break-up. Some believe Rodgers ended their relationship to begin courting Woodley, as they started dating just a few months afterwards.

