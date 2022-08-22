"Had no idea who he was when I met him" - When Olivia Munn described how she fell for ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Most people would recognize Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He's one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL, which is one of the world's most popular sports. He's also made the rounds for a lot of non-football related news, so he's been seen by a lot of people.

That wasn't necessarily always the case, even for other famous people. Celebrities don't always recognize other celebrities, especially if they're in other industries. Despite having a long relationship, there was a time when actress Olivia Munn did not know who the Packers star was, nor did she recognize him.

Edgar Allen Hoe @thatedgarlife Maybe Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn should have been together, since they’re both awful people. Maybe Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn should have been together, since they’re both awful people.

Speaking on the Conan Show in 2015, Munn didn't know a single thing about Aaron Rodgers:

“I had no idea who he was when I met him. When I met him, I said, ‘So what do you do?’ And he was like he plays football, so I was like ‘Cool, what college?’ He’s like, ‘Oh no, I play professionally.’ I was like ‘Cool, what position?’ And he was like quarterback, and that was kind of it.”

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler stuck in a celeb gossip spin cycle involving shailene woodley’s fiance aaron rodgers who was previously in a relationship with olivia munn who is having a baby with john mulaney whose ex-wife anna marie tendler opened a successful art show today stuck in a celeb gossip spin cycle involving shailene woodley’s fiance aaron rodgers who was previously in a relationship with olivia munn who is having a baby with john mulaney whose ex-wife anna marie tendler opened a successful art show today

She went on to say that his otherworldly football talent didn't help him land a famous actress:

“All I saw was that he was really attractive, I didn’t really care what he did. He was such a big man."

The two dated for about three years before they split.

Aaron Rodgers' incredible dating history

Aaron Rodgers - Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Olivia Munn, who is incredibly famous in her own right, might ordinarily stand out in someone's dating history. However, when someone dates so many famous people, it's hard for anyone to stand apart from the crowd. This is the case for many of Aaron Rodgers' ex-partners.

Rodgers is currently dating Blu of Earth, perhaps one of his lesser-known partners. Before that, he was engaged to another actress, Shailene Woodley. She's known for roles in the Divergent franchise, The Fault in our Stars and Snowden.

The two dated for a little over a year. Danica Patrick, one of the most famous professional drivers out there, was also with the Packers quarterback for a long time. Baywatch actress Kelly Rohrbach also had a fling with the NFL star. In the early 2010's, Rodgers was rumored to have been engaged to Destiny Newton.

Rodgers was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Jessica Szohr, another actress. Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott dated Rodgers for a brief while in 2010. That same year, he allegedly had a relationship with NFL analyst Erin Andrews, though that has not quite been confirmed.

