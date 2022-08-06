Aaron Rodgers' rumored new girlfriend Blu of Earth reacts to Packers QB's controversial interview about experimenting with psychedelics

Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he revealed that the secret to his incredible play over the last few seasons was psychadelic drugs. The reigning MVP admitted as much on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast":

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

He went on to add that it can't be a coincidence that he had his best season ever after taking them. His rumored girlfriend, Blu of Earth, left a comment in approval of Rodgers' supposed new behavioral trick:

“Changing history and forging the future one courageous truth at a time. Legendary moves.”

There is certainly a stigma around drug use, psychadelics especially. If Rodgers played so well while routinely using them, then that very well could change the future, as Blu of Earth mentioned.

Did Aaron Rodgers hint at his drug usage in the past?

After this news went public, NFL fans uncovered a past interview in which Rodgers might have revealed his secret.

On "The Pat McAfee Show" in 2020, the Packers star said this:

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space, and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can."

Those decisions, changes and habits he mentioned could very well be the ayahuasca and other psychadelics he's now admitted to using. He won back-to-back MVP awards and stands a good chance to win another one this year.

There have been other repeat MVPs, but never three in a row. If Rodgers pulls off this unlikely feat, then other NFL players might start looking to psychadelics to improve their play.

The Packers quarterback does have an uphill battle to earn that illustrious award as the team traded away star wide receiver Davante Adams, whose production will be very difficult to replicate.

