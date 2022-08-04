"Felt myself merge with the ocean" - Aaron Rodgers claims mushrooms and ayahuasca spurred back-to-back MVP seasons

It's never a dull day for Aaron Rodgers. The reigning NFL MVP appeared on the Aubrey Marcus podcast this week to talk about all things mental health, including psychedelics.

In an eye-opening and mind-blowing discussion, the quarterback spoke at length about his experience with the narcotic.

The Green Bay Packers star told Aubrey Marcus:

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love, that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

Aaron Rodgers continued by saying that the ayahuasca experience may have paved the way for him to have the best season of his career.

"I don't think it's a coincidence. I really don't. I don't really believe in coincidences at this point. It's the universe bringing things to happen when they're supposed to happen."

Rodgers tried ayahuasca following a previous experience with psychedelics. The quarterback once took mushrooms on a beach and he "felt myself merge with the ocean."

What is ayahuasca?

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Ayahuasca is a plant concoction containing a natural hallucinogenic. It is, essentially, a psychoactive beverage used by some communities in Central and South America.

Ayahuasca is prepared as a tea. It causes an altered state of mind, hallucinations and fluctuations in perceptions of reality. People who have experienced the drug describe spiritual epithanies and mystical revelations. They often return with a new outlook on their purpose in life and their relationships with others. Aaron Rodgers appears to have experienced all of the above.

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 NFL drug testing Aaron Rodgers vs NFL drug testing Josh Gordon NFL drug testing Aaron Rodgers vs NFL drug testing Josh Gordon https://t.co/uM1NZDW7W6

Aaron Rodgers talks about mental health

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

Aaron Rodgers opened the podcast by talking about athletes' mental health. He referenced Marshawn Lynch's retirement press conference when he talked about his "mentals."

The former Super Bowl champion also said that he has noticed a remarkable difference in his relationships since trying ayahuasca.

“The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and to be someone who can model unconditional love to them. I mean obviously it’s important I play well, and show up and lead and all that stuff. They won’t care about what you say until they know how much you care. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?"

Rodgers finished last season with 37 touchdown passes and was crowned the league's MVP for the second year running. In the process, the Green Bay Packers quarterback became just the second player in league history to earn four MVPs. Peyton Manning was the first in NFL history and he retired with five of the awards.

Aaron Rodgers' attention will now turn to the regular season as the Packers brace themselves for a run at the Super Bowl. Though they lost Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers is bullish about the group. Appearing on Training Camp: Back Together Saturday, Rodgers said:

"I like the guys that we got. Obviously not having Davante Adams, who took the lion's share of the targets last year and had an incredible season, there's gonna be the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns to go around. So now it's a matter of who's going to be in those situations to make those plays."

It will be interesting to see how the Packers get on when the season kicks off next month.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Aubrey Marcus podcast, Training Camp: Back Together Saturday and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far