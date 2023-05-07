Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets just days before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. This likely changed their approach on draft day as they try to create the best situation possible to compete for a Super Bowl this year. Surround their new superstar quarterback with as much talent as possible during the offseason is a wise strategy.

The Jets used a seventh-round pick to select Zack Kuntz, an athletic tight end from Old Dominion. Despite being taken in the final round, the Jets are reportedly high on their new offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

Head coach Robert Saleh had high praise for Kuntz:

“There’s an old saying, ‘Always take the freak that loves ball.’ And if you do, usually they pan out. So, he’s got freakish ability and he’s got a love for football, so now we just got to work with him.”

General manager Joe Douglas also chimed in:

“He tested through the roof. So we were sitting there at the top of the seventh round and just going through some of the guys who just had that freak factor to him and he was right there at the top — the size, the speed, the length, the jump, just everything and another guy who may have been drafted a little sooner if not for the injury this year.”

Kuntz suffered a devastating inury during the 2022 NCAA college football season, dislocating his knee cap and being limited to just five games. His breakout year came during the 2021 season, recording 73 receptions for 692 yards and five touchdowns.

The Jets apparently saw enough production in 2021 and talent at the 2023 NFL Combine to select Kuntz during the draft. He will enter training camp looking to carve out a role for himself on a crowded Jets depth chart at the tight end position.

Zack Kuntz will look to carve out a role for himself in Aaron Rodgers' new offense

Aaron Rodgers

Zack Kuntz will need to compete with C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin to earn playing time at tight end for the Jets during the 2023 NFL season. His competiton for passing targets runs even deeper. They also drafted Israel Abanikanda, a dynamic running back prospect, while adding mutliple wide receivers during the free agnecy.

The Jets signed Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, two of Aaron Rodgers' teammates with the Packers, as well as speedster Mecole Hardman. They join a group of wide receivers that includes defending Ofensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. The other running backs, Breece Hall and Michael Carter, have also demonstrated excellent receiving skills.

Aaron Rodgers is surrounded by talented pass-catcher at multiple positions in New York. While Zack Kuntz is an interesting tight end prospect, he faces an uphill battle for target share ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

