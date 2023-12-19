When Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders rocked a $1700 worth bright pink fur coat - “Let me warm you up”

Deion Sanders has made national headlines since he switched from Jackson State to Colorado. When he's not in the limelight, his kids overtake the mantle and are a topic to discuss about. The Sanders family has a massive social media following. No wonder everyone has eyes on them.

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, recently turned up the heat as she rocked a pink fur coat worth $1700. She captioned the post:

"Let me warm you up in this cold world."

Always the diva, Deiondra Sanders has a 267K following on Instagram and posts captivating photos of her vacations, events and daily life.

Deion Sanders bets on Buffaloes' revival

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, is leading the Buffaloes in the transfer portal charge to reshape the University of Colorado's football fortunes. Following a challenging 4-8 season, Sanders is undeterred, placing his bets on a resurgence.

The Buffaloes recently clinched the No. 1 rank in the 2024 transfer portal, and Sanders, known for his swagger, took to social media to express his self-assured approach.

"I don't gamble but I've always bet on myself! You Gotta Believe," Sanders wrote in a post on X.

Despite facing criticism for the offensive line's performance in the 2023 season, Sanders remains committed to turning things around. It was not a year to remember for Coach Prime as the Buffaloes ranked 20th in total passing yards and 15th in passing yards per game.

Leaving the 2023 season behind, Deion Sanders is strategically using the transfer portal to strengthen the team. He’s focusing on key additions to the offensive line. Notable recruits include the No. 1-ranked offensive lineman prospect of 2024, Jordan Seaton.

Additionally, Sanders has his eyes set on former Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Walter Taylor. Sanders would want to replicate the winning formula he showcased in the first three games this season.

If the Buffaloes put forward a determined approach, the upcoming season in the Big 12 holds promise for Colorado football.

