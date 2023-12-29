WATCH: Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders and BF Jacquees bring out Ferrari worth over $100,000 to give out presents in Atlanta

Deiondra Sanders headed out in Atlanta to give out Christmas presents with Jacquees. And for doing that, Deion Sanders' daughter and her rapper boyfriend chose some hot wheels. The couple brought out a Ferrari, worth over $100,000, to give back this festive season.

Deiondra recently made her relationship with Jacquees public through her Christmas post. Now it was time for them to perform the R&B star’s annual holiday ritual in his hometown. She posted a video on her YouTube channel, explaining what Jacquees does during the Christmas season while also learning about it from him.

Deion Sanders' daughter traveled to the East side of the city to Decatur, Georgia, where Jacquees grew up. The couple shared some stories from their childhood. While they talked about the rapper’s rooted background in East Atlanta, Deiondra said that she moved a lot during her childhood.

Both of them were greeted by the locals, who looked visibly excited to see Jacquees. The couple then gifted people of the area all sorts of things, ranging from toys to TVs and electronics. It was a part of the Christmas indicator that the star performer does every year in the area of East Atlanta where his grandmother used to live.

Deiondra said in the video that she loved to see her boyfriend do good for people. Jacquees, on the other hand, said he was thankful to be able to do the indicator for the sixth year straight.

It hasn't been too much time since the daughter of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach got together with Jacquees. But Deiondra Sanders looks happy to see different sides of her boyfriend.

When Deiondra Sanders made her relationship with Jacquees public

Deiondra Sanders shared snaps from a Christmas party recently. And that Instagram post had another piece of information: she was in a relationship with Jacquees. The series of photos showed her enjoying the party with the rapper.

The 32-year-old also shared an Instagram story with the ‘B.E.D’ singer in matching outfits. Deiondra also gifted him a beautiful painting for which she received a thank you message.

Everybody in Deion Sanders' family is enjoying the holiday season in their own way. Deiondra chose to help her boyfriend give back to his community. And by doing that, she brought out a deeper connection with him.

