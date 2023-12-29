WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex wife Pilar Sanders shows off her unique Christmas themed nails

Christmas might be over, but Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, is still in the festive spirit. She took to Instagram to share a clip of a hearty homemade meal on the table. However, what stood out was her Christmas-themed nails.

The whole Sanders clan has been in holiday mode for the past few weeks after the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2023 season ended without a Bowl game. While Coach Prime and son Shedeur argued about a vacation together, daughter Deiondra threw a Christmas party to introduce her new boyfriend to the world. But it was Pilar’s nails that took the cake days after the festival.

Here is Pilar Sanders showing off her Christmas-themed nails on social media.

In the video, snacks are laid out on a table, coupled with a cup of coffee. Pilar’s hands can be seen picking up the coffee cup, with her decorated fingernails for everyone to see.

Pilar has been a rock-solid support for the Buffaloes, backing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive rock Shilo Sanders all the way to the end. She hyped up both her sons multiple times on social media, even amid a string of losses for the team. Even Shedeur showed the kind of love he had for his mother, snubbing Coach Prime ‘s exotic double vacation offer to spend time with Pilar.

Pilar Sanders: A rock-solid support for Deion Sanders' quarterback son Shedeur

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, showed support for son Shedeur Sanders as the Buffaloes QB endured a season riddled with offensive line failures resulting in a string of defeats. She once even shared the long list of Hollywood A-listers attending the Colorado Games amid a rough patch for the team.

Not only Shedeur but Shilo Sanders also got his fair share of hype from his mother. Pilar even went on to push the safety to lead the Buffaloes to a much-needed victory at one point. That didn't result in a team win, but Shilo had a great season altogether.

