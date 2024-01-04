Colorado coach Deion Sanders shares a special bond with his children even though two of them play under him in Boulder. His relationship with his daughter Deiondra Sanders is unique in its own way.

Unlike her sporty siblings, Deiondra carved his career as a marketing specialist. But she always shows up to Folsom Field to extend her support for her father during his college football games.

Recently, Deion Sanders' wholesome bond with his daughter was evident in a light-hearted comedic exchange on Instagram. Coach Prime recently posted a story about his daughter where he jokingly talked about not seeing Deiondra's real hair in ages while she was in the salon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"My daughter @deiondrasanders is at the salon getting her hair done, and I needed this picture because I hadn't seen her REAL hair in years. Wigs & Lacefront I bind you in the name of JESUS", Deion Sanders wrote.

Deiondra shared the hilarious reaction from her father on her Instagram story as well with a chuckle. She accompanied it with a caption resonating with her feelings after her father's comedic jab.

"It be your own ppl"

Deiondra Sanders

Despite following a different professional path, Deiondra is quite successful in her own way. She's also very popular on social media, boasting around 270k followers on Instagram, where she shares posts and stories about her daily life.

Also Read: Deiondra Sanders declares herself a “proud sister” as Deion Sanders Jr. gets a shoutout from Coach Prime

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra and her boyfriend give back to the community on Christmas

Recently, Deiondra finally made her romantic life public by revealing her relationship with rapper Jacquees on social media on Christmas. The couple also made their way to give away Christmas presents to the community.

Jacquees and Deiondra made their way on Christmas to the East side of Decatur, where the rapper was born and brought up.

Both were greeted warmly by the local community after which they distributed Christmas gifts ranging from toys to electronics for everyone. Jacquees does it every year in the locality where his grandmother lived.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Deiondra Sanders hard launches BF as Coach Prime’s daughter spends an eventful Christmas