Deiondra Sanders declares herself a “proud sister” as Deion Sanders Jr. gets a shoutout from Coach prime

Deion Sanders gave a shout-out to his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. in the new episode of the 'Coach Prime' documentary and his sister Deiondra Sanders couldn't be more proud. She took to social media to share the snippet of Sanders Sr. talking about Bucky. Deiondra also wrote a note for her brother with it.

The new episodes of the Coach Prime documentary are airing on Amazon. It is the second season of the show. While the first season charted the veteran coach's stint at Jackson State, this one deals with his first season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Here is what Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders wrote about brother Bucky after the Colorado Buffaloes head coach praised him.

“Proud sister,” Deiondra wrote while tagging Sanders Jr. in her Instagram story.

Credit: Deiondra Sanders IG

Coach Prime gave his eldest son the title of his most talented young man. According to Sanders, Bucky has always been gifted and managed to find himself despite being directionless for a significant period of his life. He also described the 30-year-old as one of the pivotal players in his space.

Bucky also talked about his legendary father in the video, saying that he wouldn't give his kids anything for free. According to Sanders Jr, every one of his siblings had to go out and make a name for themselves in the world.

Both Deion Jr. and Deiondra are Coach Prime's children from his first marriage, with Carolyn Chambers.

More about Deion Sanders' 'Coach Prime' documentary

The season two of Amazon Prime’s Coach Prime documentary has come out on the streaming platform. Season one was very well received by the fans and expectations are similar from the new season, even though the Buffaloes endured a tough season under Deion Sanders.

The first episode premiered back on December 7 and since then, an episode has been released every week. Till now, the first four episodes of the series are available for the fans to watch.

Season two has most of the cast from the previous season intact. Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Bucky Sanders and Shilo Sanders all make an appearance.

The series is executive produced by Michael Gleaton, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Fred Anthony Smith, and Michael Strahan. The editing work on the series has been done by Jeff Tober.

