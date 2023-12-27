Deion Sanders gives fans a sneak peek of new edition Prime Brand sunglasses after $5,000,000 profit during the season

Colorado Buffaloes Head coach and the founder of the fashion brand PRIME, Deion Sanders has been making waves with his latest eyewear line, “Blenders & the PRIME BRAND” sunglasses.

According to The Denver Gazette, the sunglasses generated an estimated $5 million in pre-order revenue in just over a week after their announcement in September 2023.

Reportedly, priced at $67 each, nearly 70,000 pairs were pre-ordered, and Sanders stands to earn royalties from each pair sold. The coach collaborated with Blenders Eyewear in 2023 to introduce his own eyewear line under the “Coach Prime” label.

In a recent Instagram post, the Buffs coach hinted at new developments with Blenders and the PRIME BRAND, saying:

“I’m happy about 2023 but excited immensely about 2024. @blenders & the PRIME BRAND are taking our game to the next level,” Coach Prime added. “More Frames, More Styles, More Looks means more of You stealing the Moments. Let’s Grow & Go Together baby.”

PRIME, which was launched in 2020 and includes footwear, gloves, hats, scarves, and clothing, has been expanding its offerings.

Last September in a live show Sanders handed out the brand's sunglasses to ESPN’s entire team, which went viral on social media. High-profile personalities like Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, and The Rock also received the gift, and sales have exploded.

“So, when the Colorado St. head coach commented on him wearing them during interviews, Sanders took advantage,” Joe Pompliano tweeted.

According to football insider Pompliano, Deion Sanders says the company did $1.2 million in sales.

Deion Sanders’ Buffs gear is the new campus craze

Famed for shades and a hat, Deion Sanders' Buffaloes reached a peak by April, as the university declared a sold-out 2023 season—a two-decade first. Within a month, 20,000 Colorado fans sought season tickets, foreshadowing a merchandising boom fueled by their enthusiasm.

And indeed, it did.

UC Boulder apparel sales skyrocketed 525% in December 2022 compared to the previous year, reflecting the widespread adoption of 'Coach Prime' merchandise among fans.

According to SI, in May 2023, the Buffaloes sold tickets to their spring game priced at $10 each, which generated roughly $343,000 in revenue. The game also yielded nearly $123,000 in merchandise revenue, the “largest” of any home game in 2022, along with about $143,000 in concessions.

Deion Sanders illuminated iconic brands

In Dec. 2022, Sanders signed a 5-year, $29.5M deal, officially becoming UC football's head coach, and as per Celebrity Net Worth, has amassed a staggering net worth of $45 million as of December 2023.

Coach Prime has capitalized on his stardom into endorsement partnerships with iconic brands such as Burger King, Pizza Hut, Nike, Pepsi, Sega and American Express.

Prime Time’s legacy as one of the most exceptional athletes and entertainers of our time. He is also the only individual to have graced the fields of both a World Series and a Super Bowl.

Deion Sanders has demonstrated his talents as a commentator, television producer, screenwriter, and actor as well.

