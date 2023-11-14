Deion Sanders' sons Shilo and Bucky show off their shiny collection of diamond chains in latest IG story (WATCH)

It hasn't been a rosy few weeks for Colorado and coach Deion Sanders, as they have dropped six of their last seven games after a promising start to the season. But Coach Prime's sons are thriving off the gridiron.

The Sanders family is well known for their lifestyle, with Shedeur's famous watch celebration now an iconic piece of pop culture.

Safety, Shilo Sanders is also known for rocking expensive jewelry alongside his elder brother, Deion Sanders Jr., aka 'Bucky,' who runs the Buffs media channels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The duo showed off their diamond chains on Bucky's Instagram story, where they also made fun of Shedeur Sanders for not having any chains on in a light-hearted video.

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders to Texas A&M?

The Texas A&M Aggies fired coach Jimbo Fisher after an underwhelming season that promised a lot at the start but has fizzled out to a 6-4 season. The Aggies beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 51-10 and Fisher was fired the next day.

One coach whose name has been linked to the vacant job has been Deion Sanders, whose team has fallen on hard times recently but has still shown enough promise at the FBS level.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith offered his thoughts on Coach Prime taking the vacant Aggies' job on an episode of "Get Up."

“Texas A&M. Primetime, Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen, ” Smith said.

Smith outlined the reasons why the job in College Station could lure Sanders.

“That’s what I’ve been saying, Deion Sanders in the SEC,” Smith said. “With that vault that they have available to them. Them hogs that he could recruit. He doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them.”

Another ESPN analyst, Paul Finebaum, also linked Sanders to the Aggies job during a segment on the "Paul Finebaum Show."

“I think (Dan) Lanning is probably the best choice but he’s got a tremendous buyout at Oregon too,” Finebaum said. “You’re gonna hear every name in the book, including Deion Sanders. So, we’re gonna come back to that one later.”

Colorado fans will be uneasy with all the talk of their star coach breaking his contract but cannot deny that Sanders would take the SEC by storm and, with all the resources in College Station, could become a force.