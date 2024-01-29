Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, made a splash lately with his off-field shenanigans from walking the ramp for Louis Vuitton's 2024 Men's Fall-Winter collection in collaboration with Pharrell Williams to gifting his dad an amazing house on the outskirts of Boulder.

Recently, the $4.7 NIL-valued athlete posted on Instagram flaunting his diamond-studded watch while enjoying quality time in Breckenridge, Colorado. Standing outside the car on a snow-covered road, Shedeur posed for the camera while captioning the post:

"ᴛʜᴇ ɪᴄᴇ ᴏɴ ᴍʏ WRIST

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"ɪ’ᴍ ɪɴꜱᴜʀᴇᴅ ʟɪᴋᴇ ᴄʜʀɪꜱ

"ꜱᴛᴇᴘʜ ᴄᴜʀʀʏ ᴍʏ ᴊᴇᴡʟᴇʀʏ ᴅᴏɴ’ᴛ ᴍɪꜱꜱ - Legendary"

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders started the 2023 college football season hearing accusations of nepotism However, Coach Prime's son surprised everyone with his performance in the first few games that the Buffaloes won.

During the season, Shedeur adopted the "watch flex" celebration, which he did by flaunting his expensive wristwatch toward opposing fans when Colorado scored touchdowns. However, his celebration was mocked later by rival fans and pundits alike when the Buffs started losing games left, right and center while finishing 4-8.

Also read: $4.8 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders drops subtle hint at bagging Lamborghini Urus worth $237,848 in latest IG post

Deion Sanders concerned about Shedeur Sanders' college life

Colorado coach Deion Sanders opened up about the challenges his son, Shedeur Sanders, faces as a college student-athlete in the modern era.

On the "Bret Boone Podcast" recently, Coach Prime discussed the impact of online education on his son's college experience:

"Most of the schooling is online. They go to classes, and I'm like, 'You guys are missing the best part of college.'"

Expressing his disappointment, Sanders emphasized the importance of physical presence on campus, fostering relationships beyond football. He raised doubts about Shedeur's engagement with the traditional college atmosphere.

"I don't even know if Shedeur has ever taken a class on campus in his college career," Sanders said.

While online classes may alleviate the academic pressures on student-athletes, Sanders contends that it comes at the cost of limiting their exposure to the vibrant on-campus life — a sentiment shared by many who consider this period as the best time of their lives.

Also Read: CFB world roasts $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders as Coach Prime gets surprised with a new crib by sons Shilo, Shedeur and Bucky - “Fakest storyline”