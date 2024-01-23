$4.8 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders drops subtle hint at bagging Lamborghini Urus worth $237,848 in latest IG post

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has proved many times that he is a car buff through and through. He boasts of an extensive car collection, for which his father, Deion Sanders, once asked Tom Brady to intervene. Now, it looks like the collection is getting a new addition soon.

Shedeur was seen in a video for Advanced Industries on Instagram, where he dropped a subtle hint of bagging a new Lamborghini Urus. While the quarterback didn't reveal what car it was going to be and put that off for a later date, fans reached the conclusion that it could be a $237,848-worth Lamborghini truck. Even so, it won't be the most expensive car he owns anyway.

“It is something special for me, we got a wrap going on on a car. Which car it is? You just gotta let us know in the comments. But we are not revealing that, a later date though,” Shedeur said in the video.

Fans started speculation in the comments of the ‘Advanced Industries’ video, with most of them reaching the conclusion that it would be a Lamborghini truck.

Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

Recently, his brother and Colorado teammate Shilo Sanders announced a new NIL deal with Nike. Now, the quarterback is out and about announcing a new addition to his car collection.

The Shedeur Sanders car collection

The Urus, if true, won't be the most expensive car that Shedeur Sanders owns. While at $237,848, it is definitely up there, his $350,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan takes the cake in that regard. Deion Sanders' son also owns numerous other cars that are worth a little less but still could be called supercars in their own way.

The $4.8 million NIL-worth star owns two Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 models, one electric and one with an internal combustion engine. A 2022 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray complete the massive collection. Regarding his love for wheels, the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree.

