Shedeur Sanders car collection: What cars does Deion Sanders' son own?

Shedeur Sanders made headlines when the University of Colorado police ticketed his Rolls Royce Cullinan for parking violations. It isn't the first time that Shedeur or his teammates have come into the limelight due to the parking of their cars.

The news of the booting of Shedeur's Rolls Royce may bring up the question: is it the only car that the Buffaloes QB owns? The athlete, who has an NIL valuation of $4 million, surely would have more supercars in his fleet. If so, which cars are they?

Here is a list of all the cars that Shedeur Sanders owns on his ever-expanding list of wheels.

The Shedeur Sanders car collection

The Rolls Royce Cullinan:

The most expensive car in Shedeur Sanders' collection is the Rolls Royce Cullinan. The $350,000 supercar is the first model from the luxury automaker that comes with an all-wheel drive. And that feature makes it popular among those who are able to afford it.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders wasn't happy when the QB told him about his intentions to buy a Rolls Royce.

Coach Prime even asked Tom Brady to persuade his son against it. Brady sided with Prime Time, saying that the young QB needs to spend more time in the film room. But Shedeur didn't budge and bought the car anyway.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Shedeur owns two Mercedes Maybachs, one that he got from an NIL deal and the other from the money he made from NIL. He promoted the electric version of the SUV along with an internal combustion engine model that he bought for himself.

He was seen giving a ride to his father, Deion Sanders and put out a tweet about it. He wanted to show how the NIL deals have changed everything in the college football world.

The other cars:

Shedeur Sanders also owns two other cars that are a bit cheaper than the Cullinan and the Maybach. The Buffaloes QB’s fleet includes a 2022 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, priced at around $80,000. And the other one is a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, priced at around $60,000.

These are the cars that the Buffaloes’ quarterback owned even before entering the NFL. This list is surely going to expand once he turns pro.

Which car will Shedeur Sanders buy next to expand the list?