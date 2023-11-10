Which Rolls Royce does Shedeur Sanders own? $350,000 car is one of the many expensive wheels owned by Colorado QB

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has an expensive taste. In September, the Jackson State transfer expressed interest in buying a Rolls Royce on Tom Brady's podcast. But despite objections from his father, Deion Sanders, and even Brady, the Buffaloes QB1 bought his dream car.

Sanders' Rolls Royce is just one of many expensive cars in his fleet of luxury automobiles. Earlier, athletes had to wait for their chance in the big leagues before getting their dream cars. But NIL has changed the landscape these days, and thus, the Buffaloes starter could afford the $350,000 car.

But what model of Rolls Royce does Shedeur Sanders own?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Which Rolls Royce is owned by Shedeur Sanders?

Sanders' garage boasts of a $350,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan. The SUV is the brand's first-ever all-wheel drive, which is why it is so popular among those who can afford it. And Sanders can certainly afford it, all thanks to his NIL deals.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Sanders' NIL valuation is currently at an eye-popping $4.8 million figure, per Yahoo. It is the sixth-highest contract value in the college football world. So buying a $350,000 car is no big deal for Deion Sanders' son.

Sanders had already made his desire to own a Cullinan public when he and Coach Prime talked about the car on NFL legend Tom Brady’s podcast, "Let’s Go!"

Brady had advised Sanders to spend more time in the film room than buy a Cullinan. But the young QB did what he wanted. And it isn't the only car that he owns.

Shedeur Sanders' car fleet

The other wheels Sanders owns include a Mercedes Maybach, which he got as a part of an NIL deal. However, he brought another Maybach from his NIL money. So, the Colorado's star player has two different models of Maybach in his fleet.

The other cars in his collection are the 2022 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. While the Stingray starts upwards of $60,000, the Hellcat begins at around $80,000.

Sanders has a lot of supercars, but the University of Colorado is very strict with him about where he has to park them. The school police reportedly booted away his Cullinan after repeated parking violations.

The Buffaloes (4-5) will next play the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) on Saturday and rely on Shedeur Sanders for a much-needed win. Will the Cullinan owner lead his team to a victory after weeks of disappointments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.