Tom Brady scolds Shedeur Sanders, asks Colorado QB to lay off the Rolls-Royce: “He needs to get his a*s in the film room”

Tom Brady had some words of wisdom for Heisman hopeful Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes standout has a chance to do something special this season, and Brady wants him to focus entirely on that.

Brady was asked whether or not Sanders, or any college kid, needs a Rolls Royce Phantom. The legendary quarterback was pretty blunt about his stance.

After Shedeur Sanders interjected, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No, it’s not a Phantom. It’s a Rolls-Royce Cullinan."

Brady said:

"I think he needs to get his a** in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible. Less time in the car, more time in the film room.”

Sanders, like most college athletes under the new NIL deal, has been able to make money and spend it on similar toys like NFL players.

Having nice things and looking nice is a great bonus, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback clearly doesn't believe it's necessary.

Expand Tweet

He believes that Sanders, the son of former Dallas Cowboys great and current Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, should be spending all his time watching film and preparing and not worrying about his car.

Sanders has burst onto the scene this year. Not many expected the Buffaloes to do well, but he's been at the center of it. In the early going, he's a Heisman candidate with a real chance to play his way into an early first-round draft pick next season.

Tom Brady has a word of advice for Shedeur Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes were unranked coming into the season. Thanks to both Shedeur Sanders' play and Deion Sanders' style of coaching and personality, they have forced their way into the national conversation.

Shedeur Sanders has Tom Brady on his side

They are still quite the long shot for the national championship, but they and Sanders specifically have a chance to do something special. Tom Brady recognizes that, and he's taken the quarterback under his wing.

On the same podcast, Brady added:

"Shedeur is doing amazing things. But stay humble over there."

The ex-New England Patriots standout has given the Colorado star advice and talked with him personally. Now, he's advising him to worry less about his ride and more about the film he can watch to get better.