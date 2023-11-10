Top 3 expensive things owned by Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders son Shedeur Sanders is known for his incredible game on the field. However, off-field Shedeur does not shy away from spending his NIL money on luxurious amenities and commodities.

According to On3, the Colorado QB has an NIL worth around $4.5 million, which is considered the sixth-most valuable NIL contract in college football. On that note, here's a look at the three most expensive things Shedeur Sanders owns as a college football player

Three most expensive things owned by Shedeur Sanders

#1 Rolls Royce Cullinan

Just like his father, Shedeur has an eye for luxury on wheels. He boasts an impressive car collection, including the high-end Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The Cullinan has a starting price tag of around $350,000. During an appearance on Tom Brady's podcast in September, Deion Sanders asked the NFL GOAT about his view on a college student buying a luxury vehicle like the Rolls Royce.

Brady jokingly replied:

"I think he needs to get his a** in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible".

Recently, the car got booted in a lot near Champion Center with a ticket and a wheel clamp before their week 11 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats.

#2 Mercedes Maybach

As a part of his multi-million NIL deal, Shedeur Sanders partnered up with automobile giants Mercedes-Benz.

According to an article by On3, the Colorado QB was promoting the new electric EQB SUV along with a version of his own model that starts at around $55,550.

Furthermore, Shedeur also bought a Mercedes Maybach for himself with his NIL money, which has a starting price tag of around $200,000.

Deion Sanders took to social media to share a video of his son giving him a ride in his new car, showcasing how the NIL scene has changed the landscape for college players in monetary terms.

#3 Customized Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 155000 watch

One of Shedeur's most expensive fashion accessories has created a whole new wave of movement in the world of sports.

The Colorado QB boasts a $70,000 worth Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 155000 watch, which he flexed on his rivals every time Colorado won a game this season. It became so viral that DJ Khaled went on to dub this flex 'The Shedeur'.

The watch was created by a Jacksonville Jeweler called Saki Mihakalos and is fitted with 30 carats of VVS diamond, making it one of Shedeur Sanders' most valuable possessions.