$50M worth Deion Sanders flaunts his amazing old school car collection ft. $318,963 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC and more

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has an amazing car collection that is as old school as the football legend. He took to social media to flaunt it in front of the college football world. The coveted collection features a $318,963 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC, and it took "Coach Prime" down memory lane.

The former Florida State cornerback ended his college career in 1988 and stepped into the National Football League the following year. Sanders talked about his car that he drove around in Atlanta while playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

The video, posted on Instagram, also shows the Buffaloes coach calling himself "ignorant and showy" back when he started in the league.

The $318,963 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC was the first car Coach Prime showed and discussed in the video.

"This was like the Maybach right now, top of the line Mercedes at that time in 88, this was the top of the line," Sanders said. "The 560 SEC. This is what I used to roll around Atlanta with. I was so ignorant, so ignorant and so showy back then.

"My first license plate said ‘Millionaire at 21’. That's when they used to have those European number plates."

It didn't end there. Another of Sanders' prized possessions is a 1967 Ford Thunderbird in black and white.

Other cars that Sanders didn't show in the video on Instagram include a black 1964 Chevrolet Impala and a 1965 Lincoln Continental convertible. With a net worth of $50 million, the collection might still be growing. Once a car lover, always a car lover.

Not just Deion Sanders, son Shedeur has his own collection

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has taken to his father, Deion Sanders, in his love for automobiles. If Coach Prime had a Mercedes 560 SEC in his playing days, Shedeur has a Maybach GLS 600.

The college football star also owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan, a 2022 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Shedeur didn't have to wait for the start of his NFL career to get his collection going like "Prime Time" had to do.

Which of the two collections would the fans give a thumbs up to, the old-school Prime or the new-generation Shedeur Sanders?

