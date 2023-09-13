How much did Deion Sanders make while playing football? All you need to know

Deion Sanders, fondly known as Coach Prime, was once known as Prime Time during his time as an NFL and MLB player because of the sheer entertainment factor that he provided.

He started his career at Florida State before being drafted in 1989 by the Atlanta Falcons. Prime Time made history when he scored a touchdown and hit a home run during the same week.

He won the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in 1995 and 1996. Sanders retired in 2005 with the Baltimore Ravens and is still the only athlete to have appeared in both the Super Bowl and World Series.

As per Spotrac, Deion Sanders earned $33,568,331 over 14 seasons as an NFL player for five different franchises. In addition, he earned an estimated $13.2 million during his nine seasons as an MLB player.

The Deion Sanders influence

Deion Sanders has amassed a healthy reputation as a charismatic man and he has wielded it severally as coach of Jackson State and now Colorado.

USA Today recently revealed that Deion Sanders had renewed his contract with Amazon for his documentary "Coach Prime". The unusual aspect of the deal is that Colorado does not pocket any percentage of the earnings from the deal.

Steve Hurlbert, the university spokesperson commented on the unusual nature of the deal.

"The exposure of hiring Coach Prime has already paid dividends in the form of record-breaking ticket and merchandise sales, and we are confident the documentary will only increase these ‘Prime Effect’ impacts throughout the university."

USA Today further revealed aspects of the deal.

"The deal turns the athletic department into a part-time film production business on the side and says the producer, SMAC Productions, shall participate in weekly meetings about the project with the Colorado athletic director or his designees. In addition to these meetings, the producer is to “meaningfully consult” with CU staff about content of each episode of the series."

College football insider, Joel Klatt summarized the influence wielded by Deion Sanders after he joined Colorado and flipped the roster.

"Deion is a refrigerator, he's not the glass of milk in the room. The glass of milk is going to turn into whatever temperature the room it's in, Deion is going to turn everything around him into his temperature. He is the Sun, he is the gravity, he's the magnet. This is what's so great about him."

With the Colorado Buffaloes improving to 2-0 after the thrilling win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Prime Time has rolled back the years and is once again the focus of the nation as he defies the odds with his team.