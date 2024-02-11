"That just wasn’t my style of play": Shedeur Sanders admits he had trouble adjusting to former Colorado OC Sean Lewis’ offensive style

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders candidly revealed the challenges with the offensive scheme implemented by former offensive coordinator Sean Lewis.

Despite a promising start to the 2023 season, Sanders said that the system's intricate nature didn't align with his playing style, leading to a mid-season change in coaching strategy.

The revelation sheds light on the intricacies of Sean Lewis' offensive strategy, which initially propelled Colorado to a 3-0 start in the 2023 season. However, as the season progressed, cracks began to appear, culminating in a significant decline in offensive productivity.

Shedeur Sanders said in an interview with DNVR that he grappled with the system's reliance on "choice routes," which hindered his ability to anticipate plays effectively:

"Last year where we had choice routes and different stuff like that to where it's just like it messed up.

"I can't anticipate anything. I got to make sure you're doing it. ... The indecisiveness on knowing what they're going to do. ... that just wasn't my style of play."

Shedeur expressed a desire to shoulder the burden of playmaking, emphasizing his inclination towards clear directives rather than ambiguity:

"I like definite things. I like to be the one everything falls on at the end of the day. If it don't work, I'd rather it be, you know what I'm saying, my fault than work or I made the wrong read rather than them making the decisions, them doing it."

Shedeur Sanders' future and Colorado's prospects

Shedeur Sanders is ready for another season with the Colorado Buffaloes under his father and coach Deion Sanders.

With OC Pat Shurmur making the calls, the Buffaloes are shaping their offensive plans. Shedeur's choice to skip the 2024 NFL draft proves his dedication. He's set on sharpening his talents and steering the Buffaloes toward victory.

"I’m biased, but I don’t see a quarterback that’s better than me. ... The most pressure and the safest bet is me," Sanders told SI

With the appointment of Pat Shurmur as the new offensive coordinator, Sanders faces an opportunity for a fresh start and potential alignment with a system better suited to his preferences.

Despite his struggles with the offensive system, Shedeur Sanders managed impressive numbers during the 2023 season, completing 69.3% of his passes for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

"I never blamed anything on the linemen because it's just always something I could have done better," Sanders stated

However, the Buffaloes' offensive line woes were evident, allowing 56 sacks. As they strive to rebound from a disappointing 4-8 season, the synergy between players and coaching staff will be crucial in achieving their goals on the gridiron.