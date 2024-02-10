$45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders makes unique request during interaction with 'First Take' crew - “Hold on let me change”

Colorado coach Deion Sanders brought his charismatic presence to the "First Take" set on Friday as the ESPN show made camp in Las Vegas ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII. However, before joining hosts Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe on air, Sanders shared a humorous moment with the crew, captured in a reel posted on Instagram.

As the "First Take" crew jostled to capture every moment of Sanders' arrival, he responded in his distinctive style, quipping:

"Hold on, let me change."

Amid the lively atmosphere, Sanders, Smith, Sharpe and the show's crew engaged in banter, prompting "Coach Prime" to reveal his pick for the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

While expressing his fondness for the 49ers, Sanders couldn't pick against Travis Kelce, Chiefs star tight end, whom he expressed deep admiration for.

"You ain't gon' get me to pick against Travis Kelce, but I do like the 49ers," Sanders said. "But I love me some Travis Kelce and Pat Mahomes."

Sanders also disclosed that Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Sauce Gardner were current NFL players he would like to coach.

Deion Sanders reveals security team reason amid NIL conundrum

Coach Prime recently opened up about the security challenges he faces. In a recent appearance as a guest speaker for a class at the school, Sanders disclosed the reason for traveling with a security team. Lightening the mood, he humorously told the class:

"We get death threats, so you know, we have to bring security. I'm dead serious, too; I'm not lying."

Worth $45 million, per Forbes, Sanders then transitioned his lecture into a discussion about NIL, expressing disappointment with its current state. Frustrated with the prevailing system, Sanders emphasized that athletes are not earning their market value due to the influence of these collectives.

He conveyed the challenges faced by companies considering investments in college athletes:

"Because now you gotta ball for a CEO to invest in you ... But we're talking about collectives, and I'm sick of everybody in the country talking about NIL. It's not NIL."

According to Coach Prime, this is not the true essence of NIL. He highlighted that many student-athletes are not truly benefiting but are part of collectives, comparing it to passing around a collection plate in a church.

