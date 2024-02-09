"I love me some Travis Kelce": $45 million-valued Deion Sanders picks Chiefs superstar while predicting Super Bowl LVIII winner 

Deion Sanders has made his pick ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII encounter between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The Colorado coach, who won the Super Bowl twice as a player, is giving the day to the Chiefs because of tight end Travis Kelce.

On “First Take” recently, the Pro Football Hall of Famer analyzed the upcoming NFL championship game, saying his sentiment lies with the Chiefs because he wouldn't pick against Kelce.

“You got understand I love some Travis Kelce," Sanders said. "You're not going to get me to pick against Travis Kelce. But I do like the 49ers, but I love me some Travis Kelce and Pat Mahomes.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders explains where the Super Bowl will be won

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have proven to be good teams over the last couple of seasons. They've both been dominant this season and are deservedly in the Super Bowl. However, one of the two has to emerge as the winner of the championship game.

Asked where the game will be won, Deion Sanders said it's going to be in quarterback play. He believes the 49ers should keep their defensive focus on Travis Kelce. This he believes will give the NFC champions an edge.

“Quarterback play,” Deion Sanders said. “If I'm San Fran, I'm going to try to take Travis Kelce out of the game. I'm doubling him all game. Make these other guys beat me.

“In that philosophy, the edge goes to San Fran because you can't take all those pieces that they have out. They have too many weapons offensively to do this. Defense plays a tremendous part, and both defenses have been lights out but it's going to come down to quarterback play.”

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have formed a superb partnership over the years, which has been the core of the Chiefs' offensive plays. In 110 games together across the regular season and playoffs, Mahomes has located Kelce 722 times for 8,819 yards and 71 touchdowns.

The San Francisco 49ers, with whom Deion Sanders won his first Super Bowl, are considered slight favorites for the game. The two teams met at this stage in 2020, and the Chiefs came out victorious 31-20. Without a doubt, this is a big chance for revenge for the 49ers.