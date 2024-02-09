WATCH: $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders and sons goes on luxurious shopping spree after attending 2024 NFL Honors

Deion Sanders and his sons went on a luxurious shopping spree after attending the 2024 NFL Honors. Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr., took to Instagram to share snippets of shopping for luxury jewelry. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, could be seen checking out some shiny new accessories.

Sanders and his sons were in Las Vegas for the 2024 NFL Honors ceremony. The Colorado head coach presented the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) to Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.

Here is the video snippet of the Buffaloes head coach's shopping adventure with his three sons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Earlier, the $45 million worth Coach Prime appeared in a black suit on the NFL Honors red carpet along with Sanders Jr., Shedeur and Shilo. While the quarterback showed off his signature celebration to the media, Shilo gave a brief interview with his father, wearing a black jacket.

Expand Tweet

The NFL honors had a lot of fanfare, including Drew Brees, the Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, and Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens won this year's MVP, while Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Also read: Deion Sanders goes down memory lane as Coach Prime reminisces about Pro Bowl days with Falcons

Shopping sprees in the Deion Sanders family

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, was seen hauling a number of shopping bags into his car on his 22nd birthday. He was helped by his friend and celebrity stylist Polo.

Expand Tweet

His brother Shilo was also caught on a shopping spree a few days before when he traveled to Aspen, Colorado. Shilo and Shedeur also had a shopping competition in Paris when they were in the fashion capital of the world for the Men's Fashion Week event.

Also read: WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar spends a cozy day at home making freshly baked cookies