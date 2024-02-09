WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar spends a cozy day at home making freshly baked cookies

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar, took to Instagram to share snippets from her cozy day at home. She shared glimpses of delicacies she had baked, showing off some freshly made cookies. Rows of fresh homemade cookies could raise just about anybody's appetite!

Pilar was Coach Prime's second wife, and the mother of his three young kids, Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Shelomi Sanders. She has always supported her kids in all their endeavors and been quite the go-getter herself.

Here is the Instagram story shared by Pilar Sanders:

Pilar enjoys a close relationship with all her three kids, always being there for them. Reciprocating that love, the Buffaloes QB Shedeur even snubbed his father's idea of a vacation to take time out for his mother.

Pilar is a model, fitness trainer, actress, and producer. She helps quite a few clients reach their fitness goals. Even the most rigorous trainers need a cheat day, and cookies sound like a delicious cheat meal!

Pilar Sanders’ artsy career choice

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar chose another unique career path to add to her impressive list of accomplishments. She recently revealed that she has dabbled in a bit of art and has shared some of her work with fans. She has a whole other Instagram page dedicated to just that!

The page was created in 2022, with the first post on it popping up in January 2023. The 49-year-old has shared dozens of her artwork on social media, employing a very colorful palette in her work. The page might not be as popular as her primary account on Instagram, but it still holds a lot of promise.

Pilar has had a multifaceted career, touching on different respects. Apart from that, she also boasts of a 248,000+ following on Instagram.

Which avatar of Coach Prime's ex-wife did you like the most, the artist or the baker? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

