5 times Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders showed support for Sanders kids ft. Buffs gameday

Pilar Sanders has been a pillar of support for daughter Shelomi Sanders and sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. And she regularly shares such moments with her followers on Instagram.

Sanders, a realtor by profession, has 248,000+ followers on the social media platform. Here are five times when she showed support for her kids on Instagram.

5 times when Pilar Sanders supported the Sanders kids

#1. The final game shout-out

Pilar Sanders took to Instagram to hype up her son, Shilo Sanders, before the Colorado Buffaloes took on the Washington Huskies. It was the final game of their season. Though Deion Sanders’ boys weren’t in good form, Shilo’s mom was still confident that her son would lead the team well.

#2. Super Shedeur Sanders

While Shilo got a shout-out on the final day of the regular season, his brother and quarterback Shedeur Sanders was hyped up by Pilar Sanders before the Washington State Cougars clash. She used a graphic showing her son with a lighting ball, ready to make a throw.

Washington State blew Colorado away and added to their misery that day. But it could obviously not shake the confidence of a mother in her kids.

#3. Shelomi Sanders’ debut

Pilar Sanders was present when daughter Shelomi Sanders made her debut for the Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team. Pilar shared a clip from the game showing her daughter scoring for the first time as a Buff.

Shelomi and the Buffaloes outplayed the Air Force Falcons in her debut game to register a win. And her mother was her loudest voice of support on the sidelines.

#4. On Shedeur Sanders crossing a milestone

Coach Prime’s ex-wife gave a shout-out to son Shedeur Sanders when he crossed the milestone of 10,000 passing yards in his college football career. The Buffs were playing the Arizona Razorbacks and gave a great fight to the opponents, led by Shedeur under center.

The QB threw for 262 passing yards and scored two passing touchdowns in the game. But it wasn’t enough in the end as the team fell short by 3 points, losing 34-31 to the Razorbacks.

#5. The family united

Pilar and daughter Shelomi cheered for Shilo and Shedeur Sanders at Folsom Field. She shared a photo of the two watching the Buffs play football in oversized Sanders sweatshirts.

Colorado had a huge lead against the Stanford Cardinal in that game. But they blew it up and ended up losing in overtime.

