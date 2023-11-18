Deion Sanders' second wife Pilar Sanders hypes up son Shedeur Sanders for matchup against Washington State - ”Friday Gameday”

Deion Sanders' second wife Pilar Sanders has added to the buzz by showing support on Instagram for her son Shedeur Sanders. As usual, it is never a dull day when Coach Prime and his team are involved. The Buffs will be taking on the Washington State Cougars (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) in their Week 12 matchup. ,

The Colorado Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) are on a four-game losing streak after losing 34-31 at Folsom Fields last week against Arizona. Amidst all this, Pilar Sanders is standing with her unwavering support, as she has been throughout the season, for the Buffaloes.

The heartbreaking loss to the Arizona Wildcats hasn't dimmed her optimism and she refuses to lose hope. In an Instagram post, Pilar shared an animated photo of Shedeur Sanders, holding an electric football, against a backdrop of streaks of electricity falling from the sky. Have a look at the post yourself:

Shedeur Sanders has been the linchpin for the Buffaloes this season after stepping into the role of starting QB from Week 1 against TCU.

Demonstrating maturity and responsibility in every game, the 21-year-old has effectively shaken off any notions of benefiting from nepotism. In the 2023 college football season, Shedeur boasts 3,144 yards with 26 passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

Pilar Sanders' net worth

Pilar has carved a niche for herself, boasting an estimated net worth of $5 million. This financial milestone reflects her talent and a range of career opportunities as a model, actress, TV personality, entrepreneur, and fitness trainer.

Pilar's journey to success began on the modeling runway. She graced magazine covers and walked in high-profile fashion show catwalks. Her talent and personality eventually led to a contract with Ford Models, one of the industry's premier agencies.

Pilar Sanders' divorce settlement

The spotlight intensified on Pilar Sanders during her 12-year marriage to sports icon Deion Sanders. The couple called it a day on their marriage in 2013 after a flurry of controversies.

Pilar also received a financial boost through a pre-nuptial agreement. As stipulated, she was entitled to a $1 million payout following the divorce proceedings.

She also received $100,000 upon signing the prenup before the marriage. The $1 million payment became due post-divorce. The legal aftermath also saw Deion Sanders obligated to cover Pilar's legal fees, amounting to $275,000 as ordered by the court.

While Coach Prime wasn't obliged to provide spousal support, a Texas court mandated monthly child support payments of $10,500 to Pilar Sanders. This was to cater to the needs of their three children: Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi.