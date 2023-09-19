Deion Sanders' divorce timeline: Exploring Coach prime's split from ex-wives and relationship history

Deion Sanders is currently making waves in the world of college football. The former 2X Super Bowl champion has already secured victories in the first two games of his debut season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Now, Coach Prime is looking to continue his splendid run heading into week 3 of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Apart from his coaching prowess, there is another aspect of Coach Prime's life that constantly makes headlines. And it is his romantic relationships, marriage and divorces.

In this article, we will explore the timeline of Sanders' divorces and how and why he and his former partners split from each other.

Deion Sanders and his first wife Carolyn Chambers got divorced in 1998

Initially, Coach Prime was married to model Carolyn Chambers. The two decided to tie the knot back in 1989. They had been dating for a year prior and decided that marriage was the next best decision to make.

Both Sanders and Chambers have two children together, son Deion Sanders Jr. and daughter Deiondra Sanders.

But in 1998, the couple decided to split from each other. There has been no clear reason for why they decided to file for divorce. However, several reports claimed that it was because of "unresolved issues" between them that led them to separate from each other.

When it came to the custody of their two children, the court granted Cayoln Chambers custody.

Sanders was able to visit them according to his liking. According to him, losing custody back then led to him attempting to commit suicide because of the stress and depression.

Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders filed divorce in 2013

After just a year since his first divorce, Coach Prime went on to marry once again in 1999. This time, he tied the knot with model Pilar Sanders. Both of them were married for over a decade and have three children together (Sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and daughter Shelomi Sanders).

But in 2013, the former couple decided to file for divorce. This time, Coach Prime won the custody of his children, while Pilar Sanders was awarded visitation rights. They decided to call it quits on their marriage because of the disputes and toxicity between them.

However, there were constant differences between the two, even after their divorce. In past couple of years, they have been fighting custody battles over their children.

Coach Prime also filed a defamation case against Pilar, claiming that she tried to tarnish his name on national television and social media with accusations of domestic violence.

However, after an investigation was launched, no evidence was found to support the allegations of domestic violence against Deion Sanders. And in 2017, Pilar was awarded primary custody of the two youngest children.

She recently also made her way to show her support for the Colorado Buffaloes during their first two games of the season, where her ex-husband and sons Shedeur and Shilo play together.

Who is Deion Sanders currently dating?

After his divorce from Pilar, Coach Prime moved on with his relationships. This time, it was with TV personality and businesswoman, Tracey Edmonds. Sanders initially met Edmonds back in 2012, when he went to attend the premier of a movie by her.

Then, a few months later, they once again met at an official business meeting. And from then on, their relationship slowly bloomed.

In 2019, she and Sanders decided to get engaged. She shared the news on social media with a heartwarming Valentine's Day post for Sanders.

Despite being engaged for years, both Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have yet to tie the knot with each other. But it looks like they are happy where they are at the moment.