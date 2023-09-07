Pilar Sanders net worth: Exploring wealth and professional career of Deion Sanders' ex-wife

Pilar Sanders’ name has become synonymous with success, resilience, determination and a multifaceted career. Deion Sanders' ex-wife has amassed massive wealth over the years from her career across different industries, including entertainment, fashion and fitness.

She reportedly has an estimated net worth of $5 million, which was accumulated through her career as a model, actress, TV personality, entrepreneur and fitness trainer. Pilar's rise to fame and fortune can be attributed to her high level of commitment to her diverse career ventures.

She began as a model, gracing the covers of numerous magazines and appearing in high-profile fashion shows, ultimately culminating in a contract with one of the world's most renowned modeling agencies, Ford Models. This early exposure in the fashion industry undoubtedly contributed to her initial financial success.

What is Pilar Sanders involved in now?

Pilar Sanders currently serves as a fitness instructor and trainer, and she is the proprietor of "Pilar Fit 4Life," a fitness video program created to assist individuals in achieving fitness goals and enhancing their general health. The program includes nutritional advice and motivational insights for its audience.

She is a certified trainer accredited by NASM and boasts a black belt in tae kwon do. She also possesses a history as a former athlete in soccer, tennis, track and swimming. Her rich athletic history has deeply ingrained in her the importance of maintaining physical well-being and adopting a wholesome lifestyle.

She has also not retired from the media and entertainment world. Notably, she has been featured in many television shows such as "Veronica’s Closet," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Walker, Texas Ranger," etc. Pilar has also appeared in movies like "Mod Squad," "Streets of Blood" and "Percentage."

How much did Pilar Sanders earn from the divorce with Deion Sanders?

Pilar Sanders' 12-year marriage to Deion Sanders ended in 2013 after their divorce was granted following a series of controversies. Due to the prenuptial agreement the couple had before their marriage, Pilar received $1 million earlier specified in the contract with Sanders.

It's worth noting that Pilar was paid $100,000 when she signed the prenup before their marriage, and the $1 million payment is only due after the divorce process was finalized. The court proceeding also ordered Deion Sanders to pay Pilar $275,000 to cover her legal fees.

"Prime Time" was not required to pay Pilar Sanders any amount in spousal support following the split. However, he was ordered by a Texas court to pay his estranged wife $10,500 per month in child support. This was to cover the three children they had together: Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi.