“MY BABEEEEZ” - Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders showers love on Colorado QB's stunning outfit check from Paris

Colorado Buffaloes duo Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, the sons of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, are making their mark in the fashion world. The brothers are in Paris, France, and will model for the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Collection by Pharrell Williams.

Shedeur, quarterback for the Buffaloes, will walk the ramp in the fashion show on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. local time. The event will be streamed live on the LV website and social media platforms.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Shedeur has already received rave reviews for his stylish outfit while in Paris, which he shared on his Instagram account. He wore a patterned hoodie and black pants and captioned his post:

"I been think bout my life it ain't close to being ova - Legendary."

His father, Deion Sanders, commented:

"Dogg."

His mother, Pilar Sanders, who divorced Deion in 2013, expressed her love and admiration for her son. She wrote:

"SON! MY BABIES MY BABIES MY BABEEEEEEEEEZ!" and "Lovin the baby brief tho! They not ready for this".

His siblings, Deion Sanders Jr., put fire emojis in the comment section, while Deiondra Sanders also praised his look:

“So fire,”

In another comment, she wrote:

“Dont forget my shirt lol.”

Adding to the reactions, former NFL star Terrell Owens posted:

"Double Dogg!!!"

Nevertheless, Shedeur's teammates from Colorado also showed their support, with offensive tackle Savion Washington calling him a "Fly god" and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. writing Shedeur was a "Hardbody."

Deion Sanders sets the tone in Colorado's first team gathering of 2024

In the first team meeting of 2024 for Colorado Buffaloes, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders addressed the program's vacancy at the defensive coordinator role.

"I can easily choose a coordinator for you but instead of being hasty ... I'd rather be right because you deserve it,” Deion Sanders said. “The NFL is just getting over and it's still some teams in the playoffs. Not only are we trying to get you a pro but we're trying to get you a profesional either from college or the NFL."

Expand Tweet

According to reports, the Buffs have a new offensive coordinator in Pat Shurmur, who was previously with the New York Giants. He will lead the offense while the team looks for a new defensive coordinator to replace Charles Kelly.

Some candidates for the defensive job reportedly include Mike Zimmer, Ed Reed and Rex Ryan, who have experience in the NFL.

CU also hired Devin Rispress from Florida A&M as the assistant director of player personnel and high school relations. Jason Phillips will coach the wide receivers, and Brett Bartolone will coach the tight ends.

Also Read: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders shows up to support daughter Shelomi amid wild snowstorm in Colorado - “Proud buff mom”