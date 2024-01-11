Does Coach Prime’s daughter play basketball? Exploring her journey from Jackson State to Colorado

Coach Prime's daughter, Shelomi Sanders has become a firm fan favorite among the Buffs faithful after dutifully appearing alongside her father to hype up fans before games this past season.

The cheerful Shelomi is Deion Sander's last-born daughter with his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders and is the youngest sister to football players, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders who play for the Buffs.

Does Coach Prime's daughter play basketball?

Is Coach Prime's daughter a basketballer?

Shelomi Sanders joined Jackson State from Rockwall-Heath High School in 2022 but had limited game time only playing nine minutes across two basketball games and averaging 1.0 point.

She then visited Colorado as a member of the Jackson State basketball team three weeks before her father was appointed the football coach.

She joined the Buffs midway through the 2022-2023 season and redshirted that season but has played more this season averaging 1.5 points per game and 1.0 rebound per game.

Coach Prime's daughter is a walk-on basketball player for the Buffs where she committed even before her father was appointed as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes by her own admission.

“I didn’t know anything (in regard to her father’s status at CU),” Shelomi Sanders said, “I just wasn’t thinking of any of that. He told me that ‘Yeah, we’re coming here,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, wow. Well, shoot, I was just up there,’ I had seen the gym and all that and it looks good.”

Expand Tweet

What does Coach Prime's daughter suffer from?

Shelomi Sanders suffers from Type 1 Diabetes which has not stopped her from enjoying an immersive college basketball career.

Coach Prime's daughter openly speaks about her struggles with the condition and the suffocating concern of her family and she admitted as much in an Instagram post.

“[Diabetes] takes a toll mentally……you get no days off with this stuff. It’s hard because it’s just you dealing with all this, but then you have these outside voices like my parents, my brothers, other family members saying you need to do this or that and it’s like, just chill.”

She also spoke about the mental aspect of dealing with the condition and the impact on the people around her.

“I don’t know if they will ever understand that sometimes we have low days and sometimes we have good days. On the low days, I feel like it’s really hard just to be understood that hey, I need a break! But, again, you can’t take a break with this,” Shelomi added.

With her new starring role in the Buffs team, Shelomi seems to have settled in Boulder just as well as her brothers have.