Who is Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders? More about the basketball star from Colorado

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is famous for his legendary playing career and intriguing coaching career. He's also a dedicated family man and, apart from his football-playing sons, he is regularly spotted with his youngest daughter, Shelomi.

Shelomi Sanders was born on December 14, 2003, to Deion Sanders and his second wife, Pillar-Biggar Sanders. She is his youngest daughter, the sister to Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, and half-sister to Deiondra and Deion Sanders Jr.

Shelomi Sanders also transferred to Colorado when her father and brothers were appointed and entered the transfer portal from Jackson State after graduating from Rockwall Health High School in 2022.

She detailed how she had visited Colorado with the Jackson State basketball team even before her father had been appointed the Buffaloes football coach and how surprised she was when he was appointed three weeks later.

“I didn’t know anything (in regard to her father’s status at CU),” Shelomi Sanders said, “I just wasn’t thinking of any of that. He told me that ‘Yeah, we’re coming here,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, wow. Well, shoot, I was just up there,’ I had seen the gym and all that and it looks good.”

The 5-foot-6 Shelomi is a walk-on redshirt basketball guard for the Colorado Buffaloes women's team. She is pursuing Integrative Physiology, and has been diagnosed with and speaks freely about Type 1 diabetes.

Deion Sanders' daughter deals with diabetes

Shelomi Sanders also speaks about body positivity and healthy eating practices due to her condition.

In an Instagram post earlier this year, she explained the struggles of living with diabetes in a family of supreme athletes:

“[Diabetes] takes a toll mentally……you get no days off with this stuff. It’s hard because it’s just you dealing with all this, but then you have these outside voices like my parents, my brothers, other family members saying you need to do this or that and it’s like, just chill.”

She further explained how she feels around her family due to the condition as well as the ups and downs of living with Type 1 diabetes:

“I don’t know if they will ever understand that sometimes we have low days and sometimes we have good days. On the low days, I feel like it’s really hard just to be understood that hey, I need a break! But, again, you can’t take a break with this.”

Her condition has not stopped her from enjoying herself in Boulder, and she can regularly be spotted at Deion Sander's side before games, having fan with Buffs fans.