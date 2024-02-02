Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar, made her millions as an actress and trainer. She recently revealed another unique career pathway. We now know that the mother of three also sells art for a living.

Pilar took to Instagram to share a reel with fans, which confirmed the news. The video contained artwork created by the 49-year-old in a very colorful palette. The actress who is worth $5 million has now embarked on this journey which was now widely known, considering the following on her art page.

Here is Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar, sharing her new career avenue with fans on social media:

“Yes I sell Art,” Pilar wrote in her Instagram story.

The page that originally shared the reel of the artwork is called ‘Pilar Sanders Art’ and seems to have been created in 2022. The first post came in January 2023, and since then, about three dozen posts have been shared on the page. Although it only had 581 followers at the time of writing, the renewed push by Pilar might help it get more popular among fans. Take a look at the reel below:

Gym instructor, actress and now an artist, Pilar has had a multifaceted career so far. She is also a social media influencer, boasting a 248,000+ following on Instagram. Such a reach will definitely help her art gain attention.

Pilar Sanders turns assistant to daughter Shelomi

Pilar turned into a makeup assistant for daughter Shelomi Sanders when the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball star was getting ready for her first major brand photoshoot. Calling it a proud moment, Deion Sanders' ex-wife also had a heartfelt message to share:

“I am Present and Patient, I Love and Listen, Correct and Care, Push and Prod, Guide and Guard, Support and Supply, Encourage and Inspire, Motivate and Create, and I teach until it’s KNOWN not just believed but KNOWN that you can DO, BE and HAVE anything you want or dream of!” Pilar wrote in the caption.

So the 49-year-old made her career as a supermodel, actress, director, gym instructor, artist and art seller. To top it off, she is helping her daughter, who is in the public eye, with makeup. That is as diverse a portfolio as possible.

