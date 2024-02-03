$50M worth Deion Sanders goes down memory lane as Coach Prime reminisces about Pro Bowl days with Falcons

Deion Sanders has some time off in the offseason before the Colorado Buffaloes return to training in March. The NFL legend is seemingly spending some of his free time reminiscing about his playing days.

On Friday, Sanders took to his Instagram story to reshare a picture of himself at the Pro Bowl. He also tagged the Atlanta Falcons, suggesting that he was with the NFC South franchise during this specific Pro Bowl selection.

Image Credits - Deion Sanders Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sanders, who is worth a reported $50 million, earned eight Pro Bowl honors and six First-team All-Pro selections during his career. He also won two Super Bowls in back-to-back seasons with two different teams.

Sanders was picked by the Falcons in the first round of the 1989 NFL draft and spent five seasons in Atlanta before joining the San Francisco 49ers. The cornerback helped the 49ers win the Super Bowl in 1995, which was his only season with the team.

On the back of his Super Bowl triumph, Sanders signed for the Dallas Cowboys and played a critical role in winning them the Super Bowl in 1995. He spent five years in Dallas before joining the then-Washington Redskins on a one-year deal.

Although Sanders announced his retirement after leaving Washington, he returned to the NFL in 2004 and played two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before calling it quits for good.

How did Deion Sanders fare in his first season as Colorado HC?

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders

Sanders became the talk of the town after he was appointed as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in December 2022. However, his first season at the helm didn't go according to plan, despite a strong start.

Sanders' Colorado raced to a 3-0 record in the 2023 season and there was a belief that Coach Prime would bring immediate success for the Buffaloes. However, the team managed just one win in their remaining nine regular-season games, finishing with a 4-8 record.

The Buffaloes failed to qualify for a bowl game, but there was still improvement under Sanders in comparison to the 2022 season when the program managed just one win.

Do you think Deion Sanders will bring success to Colorado in the 2024 CFB season? Let us know in the comments section below.