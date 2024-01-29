Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders didn't shy away from showing his support for Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, who locked horns against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. Sanders tweeted his support for Travis Kelce after his incredible play on the field led them to a 17-10 victory and a spot at the Super Bowl LVIII.

"@tkelce is HIM!!!", Sanders tweeted on X

During an interview last year, Sanders revealed that he considers Travis Kelce to be his younger brother and wants his boys Shilo and Shedeur Sanders to play with him. He praised the tight end's NFL career and talked about how he could reach out to him informally at any time.

"I would like Kelce to play with Shedeur and Shilo," Sanders said. "Travis Kelce is it man. I love everything about Travis Kelce. He's like a little brother to me. I'm serious."

"He's like the guy I can call at anytime and be like hey dawg, whatcha doing? He's always in a good mood and he just dominates every weekend. He has that je ne sais quoi off the field and I love that. I love his brother too and their mom."

Deion Sanders is grinding hard for the 2024 season

After leading the Buffs to a 4-8 campaign in his debut season in Boulder, Coach Prime is leaving no stone unturned in preparing his new roster for their transition into the Big 12 conference.

Recently, a video went viral on social media where we saw Sanders hyping up his players as they continued their training for the 2024 season in the gym.

Coach Prime is aiming big in 2024. He believes that the Buffs are capable of being contenders for a playoff spot. Can he turn this dream into reality?

