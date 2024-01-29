5 multi-million dollar investments made by $50 million-worth Deion Sanders

Over his playing and coaching career, Deion Sanders has amassed a lot of wealth. He joined the Colorado Buffaloes as the coach ahead of the 2023 season on a five-year $29.5 million deal that added to his $50 million net worth.

Over the years, Sanders has put his net worth to good use. He has made notable investments worth millions throughout the years. In this article, we look at five of the biggest ones he has made:

Five multi-million dollar investments made by Deion Sanders

#1 Stocks

Over the years, Coach Prime has built an impressive portfolio, making investments in the stock markets.

He holds stocks in notable brands like Apple, Adobe and Microsoft. As per reports, Sanders has invested around $10 million in the stock market, which is around 20 percent of his overall net worth.

#2 Ownership of the Arena Football Team, the Austin Wranglers

In 2006, the Colorado coach invested in arena football and took over as an owner of the Austin Wranglers, which was established in 2004 and would be active for nearly eight seasons.

The Wranglers made a playoff appearance in 2006 after Sanders' investment. Unfortunately after transitioning into the AF2 (arena football developmental league), they faced financial difficulties, leading them to cease operations and folding up.

#3 Founder of a fashion brand called PRIME

Deion Sanders is also a guru when it comes to marketing. Using his popularity, the Colorado coach dabbed into the world of fashion and launched his own fashion brand, PRIME.

Before the start of the 2023 season, Deion Sanders announced his collaboration with the eyewear brand called Blenders and launched Prime 21.

When Colorado State coach Jay Norvell took a jab at Sanders for his sense of fashion, the brand capitalized on the opportunity and made $5 million in sales. s per one of Coach Prime's Instagrama posts, they will launch more styles in 2024.

#4 Real estate investments

Coach Prime also makes big investments in real estate, which contributes to his overall net worth.

According to reports, he owns properties across the country, including five in Texas, three New York partments and seven Villas in California. Sanders also rents them out, which brings him an estimated $1.1 million every year.

The 56-year-old has settled down in Colorado in a luxurious Rocky Mountain mansion, which is estimated to be worth $3.97 million.

#5 Luxury cars

Apart from his love for football, Coach Prime is also very passionate about cars. He owns an astonishing car collection that boasts his luxurious lifestyle.

His car collection boasts a custom Ford F650, which is his primary vehicle in Colorado.

He also owns a Lamborghini Urus that retails for around $250,000. His collection also includes a few vintage beauties like the 1988 Mercedes Benz 560 SEC, a 1967 Ford Thunderbird, a 1964 Chevrolet Impala and a 1965 Lincoln Continental.

