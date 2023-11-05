Shedeur Sanders taking back-to-back hits against Oregon State has fans pointing fingers at Deion Sanders over new Colorado OC Pat Shurmur

Shedeur Sanders is getting sacked again, this time by Oregon State. Yesterday, it made the news that his father and coach Deion Sanders had stripped offensive coordinator Sean Lewis of the Buffaloes' play-calling duties and elevated Pat Shurmur.

The results have not been the intended ones in their clash with Oregon State. Shedeur threw for 245 yards and one touchdown, getting hit multiple times, and being forced off the field at times to patch up.

Some fans think one man's loss should be another man's treasure, raising the possibility of Sean Lewis going over to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish:

Shedeur Sanders' 2023 season so far

Shedeur Sanders has 2,637 passing yards with 22 passing touchdowns and three interceptions so far. While he looked great during the first half, he has accumulated a lot of hits as the season has progressed. In total, he has been sacked 41 times.

This has highlighted one of the biggest weaknesses of the Buffs, which is the lack of a proper offensive line. This year, the current offensive line has been unable to afford the young signal caller any protection. Another consequence of a lack of a proper offensive line is an almost non-existent running game which makes them Shedeur-dependent to score any points.

This is a problem Deion Sanders needs to address during the off-season with proper recruiting or the transfer portal.