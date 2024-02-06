$2.3 million NIL-valued Travis Hunter makes hefty investment in diamond ring for fiancee Leanna Lenee as the duo gets engaged

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter Jr. recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Leanna, which he announced in an Instagram post. The post also showed a picture of the diamond ring Travis bought for Leanna.

Hunter started dating Leanna in high school, and the pair would live together for their final year of school in 2022 before Hunter joined Deion Sanders’ Jackson State program.

In response to the engagement, Lenna posted on Instagram her response to Hunter's proposal:

“ a million times yes”

One of the key parts of this engagement was the ring. But how much did it cost?

How much does the engagement ring cost?

Estimates state that if the ring is made out of actual diamonds, it could cost up to $100,000, according to SI.com, with somewhere between $10,000 and $50,000 being a general ballpark figure for a ring like the one Travis used to propose.

No matter what it costs, Hunter's $2.3 million NIL earnings allow him to purchase it.

Travis Hunter is on the field

But these NIL deals could only happen if companies like what they see Hunter do on the field for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

Hunter started his college football career in 2022, playing under Sanders at Jackson State. Then, when Sanders moved to Colorado, Hunter transferred to Boulder.

The relationship between coach and player is extremely strong, and it has allowed Hunter to grow into the player he is today. Hunter scored five touchdowns and had 721 receiving yards in 2023, while also earning 22 tackles and three interceptions.

Hunter is talented on both sides of the ball, and with at least two more years of eligibility remaining, he could be able to become one of the best college football players.

In turn, this will enable more companies to invest in him through the NIL. In a couple of years, diamond rings, like the one he gave his fiancee, may barely cause a dent in his wallet.

