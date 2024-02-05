Travis Hunter & Leanna Lenee relationship timeline: How did the Colorado star meet his love?

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter recently took a big decision related to his romantic life. After years of being together, Hunter announced his engagement with Leanna Lenee on social media.

So, when did the two-way star and Leanna start dating, and how did they fall in love?

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenne's relationship timeline

Travis Hunter and Leanna first met as students at Collins High School. When Hunter was in his senior year, he and Leanna crossed paths, beginning their romantic journey.

Leanna moved in with the Colorado two-way star during his senior year of high school and have been living together since then. Apart from being Hunter's girlfriend, Leanna is an accomplished student, graduating with a Bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State University in 2022.

After being together for a while, Hunter and Leanna launched their YouTube channel, 'Travis and Leanna,' and uploaded their first video in Oct. 2022. The video was a Q&A session, where the couple delved into different aspects of their relationship.

The couple discussed their life goals, marriage plans and how they plan to take their relationship forward. Just over a year later, Hunter and Leanna are engaged.

Leanna Lenee responds to Travis Hunter's proposal

The couple vacationed in Puerto Rico during the offseason. Hunter popped the question to Leanna, who let the Colorado star know that she's excited about their new journey together.

Leanna shared a post on Instagram, posting snaps of her and her boyfriend and also the engagement ring given by Hunter, captioning:

"A million times, yes."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the couple and their journey together.

