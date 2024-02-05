IN PHOTOS: Travis Hunter and longtime partner Leanna get engaged following adorable proposal by $2.3 million NIL-valued Colorado star

Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter took a big step in his personal life this offseason. The $2.3 million NIL-valued 20-year-old had an incredible debut in Boulder despite missing three games due to injury. Now as Hunter prepares for the Buffs' upcoming season in the Big 12 conference, he has decided to take his relationship with long-time girlfriend Leanna to the next level.

In his recent Instagram post, Hunter announced that he was engaged to his girlfriend. The Colorado two-way star shared snaps of himself and Leanna while also sharing photos of the engagement ring that he gave to Leanna.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Leanna also shared a separate post on her Instagram where she and Travis Hunter embraced each other on the shoreside twinning in an all-white outfit. She accompanied her post with her answer to Hunter's proposal stating:

"A million times. yes"

Hunter and Leanna have been dating each other since their high school days. They even started a YouTube channel together back in 2022 where they share snippets and information about their relationship and their day-to-day lives with their fans.

Also Read: Travis Hunter GF Leanna reveals Colorado safety’s hilarious punishment for allegedly making her mad

Travis Hunter and his girlfriend recently vacationed in Puerto Rico

With the CFB offseason on, the Colorado two-way star decided to use the time by spending it with his girlfriend. Hunter and Leanna were seen on a vacation at Puerto Rico together.

They even shared all their adventures in Puerto Rico on their YouTube channel. In the video we see Hunter engage in various activities like hiking, ziplining, and others. Hunter shared a short snippet of their vacation in an Instagram post where he also mentioned that they are doing a giveaway after hitting 100k subscribers on YouTube.

"New video link in bio at 100k subscribers we doing a Giveaway!!!"

Read More: $2.3 million NIL-valued Travis Hunter sets example with his recent pledge for children's hospital in Colorado