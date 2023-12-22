Travis Hunter GF Leanna reveals Colorado safety’s hilarious punishment for allegedly making her mad

Travis Hunter got punished for making his lady love mad. The Colorado two-way star’s girlfriend, Leanna, took to social media to update the fans about the hilarious punishment she gave him. It was all because he allegedly made her mad by doing something he apparently wasn't supposed to do.

“Travis made me mad so this is his dinner and drink tonight,” Leanna wrote on her Instagram story.

Credit: Leanna's IG

She did not specify what exactly the two-way football player did. But looking at the hilarious punishment he got, it was probably something worthwhile.

Leanna has been with Hunter since high school and regularly updates the fans on their love life. The couple even launched their YouTube channel and delved into the lesser-known aspects of their relationship.

Hunter has had an incredible journey so far in college football. He has followed Deion Sanders to wherever Coach Prime went, be it Jackson State or Colorado.

Hunter played his part in the Colorado team under Deion Sanders but couldn't lift them to a great season. A bit of downtime, and then it would be time to hit the field again to try and get better results next season.

Travis Hunter and his two-way exploits in 2023

Travis Hunter followed Deion Sanders when he left Jackson State and came in to take over the Buffaloes in Boulder. He became a vital piece of the puzzle for Coach Prime on both sides of the ball. Taking snaps both as a wide receiver and a cornerback, Hunter put up some decent numbers.

While playing defense, the 20-year-old put up 23 solo tackles this season while assisting in eight further. He also intercepted three quarterback passes. On the offensive side of the ball, he caught 57 passes and had 721 receiving yards. The wide receiver also managed five receiving touchdowns.

