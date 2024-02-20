"Went and put his feet in some DBook": Drake drops bars on IG as son Adonis rocks Devin Booker's new shoes

Grammy award-winning rapper and singer Drake took to Instagram to share photos of his son rocking Devin Booker's signature shoes, the Nike Book 1. The post features the rapper's son, Adonis, wearing the 'Mirage' colorway of the Nike Book 1 which was released on Feb. 17.

"Told him to keep his head in the books 📚 he went and put his feet in some @dbook," Drake captioned the post.

Drake and the Phoenix Suns star have appeared to be friends since Booker's college days at Kentucky. During a concert in Phoenix in September 2023, Drake expressed his admiration for Devin Booker. He also revealed that he's instructed his agent to scout for a residence near the Footprint Center so he can attend Suns games on a more regular basis.

"I told my manager, my best friend, too. I told him when the tour is over, once I get my birthday out the way, I'm going to come live in Phoenix for like a month or two. For sure. Come see my brother's hoop, you know," Drake said.

Drake was wearing the Nike Book 1 'Mirage' on stage during that concert, almost five months before the kicks became available to the public.

Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 designed to be a "Future Classic"

The Nike Book 1 was bound to be a distinctive basketball shoe. It does not look like a basketball shoe at first glance, but that was by design.

Booker's Signature shoe - Nike Book 1 'Mirage'

The four-time All-Star was looking to hit the sweet spot with this signature shoe. In his own right, he knows what makes a great basketball shoe. Booker wanted his signature shoes to land somewhere in the middle of an on-court and off-court shoe.

Featuring both lifestyle aesthetics and performance functionality, the Nike Book 1 invokes Devin Booker’s classic and focused playing style, according to the brand.

“Early on, we landed on the phrase ‘future classic,’” Booker said. “At the beginning of the design process, we landed on the idea of the shoe combining lifestyle and performance worlds. The goal was to create something that would be timeless.”

Booker also said that the structural integrity of his signature shoe is the part he is the proudest of.

“I’d say just the midsole of the shoe,” Booker said. “I think that’s the game-changer, making the midsole clean. … I know it seems simple, but the cleanness of it.”

According to a press release by Nike, their design team layered Cushlon 2.0 foam within the midsole, under the hood of the shoe. A rigid TPU sidewall for added support has also been integrated, with a top-loaded Nike Zoom airbag in the heel.

Further on, talking about how to brand his signature shows, Devin Booker's take on it was simple but clever.

“In my humble opinion, shoes are about storytelling, so the name Book was perfect.”